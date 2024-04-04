Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out in Factory in Morbi, Firefighting Efforts Continue for Over 12 Hours (Watch Video)

Morbi, April 4: A fire broke out in a plastic factory located near Rafaleeshwar in Gujarat's Morbi, officials said. No casualties have been reported yet. The Municipal Corporation's fire department was informed about the fire at the Vinayak Corporation factory on Wednesday. The factory was completely gutted.

Firefighting Efforts Continue for Over 12 Hours:

#WATCH | Gujarat: On fire at Vinayak Corporation factory on Paneli road, Morbi, Station Fire Officer Devendra Jadeja says, "At 2.30 pm in the afternoon, we received a call that a fire has broken in the godown of a factory named Vinayak Plastic... The fire has spread to the… https://t.co/NQqBGsa1lDpic.twitter.com/NYFjosXUKO — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

The fire that broke out between 1 and 2 pm on Wednesday could not be controlled until 2:00 am on Thursday and at present, fire brigade personnel from Morbi, Wankaner and Rajkot are trying to control the fire.

Also Read | Prayagraj Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Maya Press in Uttar Pradesh.

Fire Dousing Operations Underway:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire dousing operations are still underway in Morbi's Vinayak plastic factory even after more than 12 hours.



The fire broke out at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bYiUFScbum — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2024

"A fire broke out in a plastic factory and it ignited further due to wind. Another factory named Pawanputra Industries also caught fire, as it is adjacent to the factory where the fire broke out first. We are trying our best," said Devendra Singh Jadeja, Fire Officer, Fire Department Morbi Municipality. However, the actual reason for what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet. More details on the matter are awaited.