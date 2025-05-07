Gujarat Fire: Gas Pipeline Leak at Junagadh Triggers Massive Blaze, 2 Dead, Several Injured (Watch Video)
A major fire broke out in Junagadh, Gujarat, on May 7 at around 10 AM, after a gas pipeline leaked during excavation work. The leak led to a sudden and massive blaze, causing panic among local residents. According to an IANS report, two people lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The fire destroyed six nearby vehicles. Firefighters arrived quickly and extinguished the fire.
