Gujarat Fire Incident: Short Circuit Causes Blaze at Nadiad Market, Burning Shops and Vehicles (Watch Video)
Published: April 28, 2024
A fire broke out in Gujrat's Nadiad area near Ahmadabad on Sunday afternoon. The fire engulfed three shops and two four-wheelers. The fire brigade department reached there on time and brought fire under control.
As per the district fire officer Dixit Patel said there are no casualties reported and now fire is under control. He said the main cause of fire was the short circuit and fortunately no one is injured.
#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out at a market in Nadiad. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/zQovTlObur— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024