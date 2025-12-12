Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Raw Material Manufacturing Company in Valsad; Seven Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot (Watch Video)

A sudden and intense fire broke out today at a plastic raw material manufacturing company located in Tumb village of Umargam taluka in Valsad district. The fire broke out around 2 pm on December 12. As soon as the fire started, panic spread quickly across the nearby areas, causing people to rush out and gather around. Large groups of residents assembled near the location after noticing the blaze, as the incident created widespread concern. The situation became tense because the fire erupted without warning, and the sight of rising flames from the company made people anxious, prompting them to closely observe what was happening while authorities were alerted about the emergency.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire breaks out at a plastic raw material manufacturing company in Tumb village of Umbergaon taluka in Valsad district. 6-7 fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/KoDaC6kuMf — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2025

To control the fire, more than seven fire brigade vehicles reached the site immediately and began their efforts to extinguish the flames. Firefighters started their operations as soon as they arrived, continuously working to bring the situation under control. The flames rising from the company could be clearly seen from a distance, creating fear among the local people who were watching. Fortunately, all employees present inside the company were safely evacuated in time, ensuring that no one suffered any injuries. Firefighters are still pouring water on the burning areas to restrict the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and officials have stated that the reason remains unknown at this stage. Considering the seriousness of the incident, more authorities and responsible officers have also reached the site to observe the situation and oversee the response. Their presence is focused on monitoring developments, ensuring that the fire is completely controlled, and confirming that no further danger arises. Investigations will continue once the fire is fully contained so that the exact cause can be properly determined.