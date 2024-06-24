Gujarat Fire: Two Dead, Four Injured in Ahmedabad Powder Coating Firm Blast

A tragic incident occurred in Ahmedabad, Gujrat, at Bansi Powder Coating Godown, where commercial gas bottles used in the compressor exploded due to built-up pressure. Sadly, owner Ramesh Patel, aged 50, and worker Pawan Kumar, aged 25, lost their lives instantly at the scene. Four others were injured and promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The godown utilized commercial gas bottles for coloring and powder coating equipment. The blast in one of the cylinders led to the collapse of the entire godown due to a subsequent intense fire. Upon receiving the distress call, the fire brigade immediately dispatched five vehicles and an ambulance to the scene. Upon arrival, they found two individuals who had succumbed to fatal injuries from the blast.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Nikol Fire Station Officer, SS Gadhavi says, "It was a powder coating firm, hot processing is done for powder coating, there was some pressure in the oven, so the blast happened. Two casualties have happened and three people were injured. The injured… pic.twitter.com/BvNi6yJaFg — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Using water cannons, the fire brigade was able to bring the fire under control. The injured individuals, including Surpalsinh (18), Vasudev Patel (22), Kanubhai, and Sahadev, were transferred to the hospital for medical treatment. Nikol Fire Station Officer, SS Gadhavi said, "It was a powder coating firm, hot processing is done for powder coating, there was some pressure in the oven, so the blast happened. Two casualties have happened and three people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital..."