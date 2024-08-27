Gujarat Floods: 3 Dead, Over 20,000 Rescued as Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; IMD Issues Alert

Several floods due to incessant rainfall in parts of Gujarat led to the deaths of three people and over 2000 displaced and rescued to saver places. The state government issued a high alert in the low-lying areas which are more prone to waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts.

Also Read | Gujarat School Holiday: All Primary Schools to Remain Closed on August 27 Due to Heavy Rainfall.

The weather agency predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall was predicted in several districts of the state till the morning of August 29. Alert issued for districts including Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Dang, Tapi, Surat, Narmada, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Botad and Kutch.

Severe Waterlogging Witnessed in Several Parts of Vadodara Due to Incessant Rainfall.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Vadodara due to incessant rainfall.



(Visuals from Kala Ghoda Circle) pic.twitter.com/08qTF3pFY2 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024

IMD also issued Orange and yellow alerts for most of these districts on August 30 and 31. Rainfall with gusting wind speed of 40-50 kmph is very likely over Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting over flood situation in the state. Announced the school holiday today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM and assured him of possible assistance in relief and support.

માનનીય કેન્દ્રીય ગૃહમંત્રી શ્રી અમિતભાઈ શાહે આજે મારી સાથે ટેલિફોનિક વાતચીત કરીને ગુજરાતમાં ભારે વરસાદને કારણે સર્જાયેલી પરિસ્થિતિની વિગતો મેળવી.



તેમણે રાજ્યમાં જરૂર જણાયે બચાવ રાહત અને આપત્તિ વ્યવસ્થાપન માટે કેન્દ્રીય દળોની વધુ મદદ મોકલવા સહિતની જરૂરી સહાયતા માટે ખાતરી આપી… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) August 26, 2024

"Hon'ble Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah had a telephone conversation with me today to get the details of the situation caused by heavy rains in Gujarat. He has assured the necessary assistance, including sending more help from central forces for rescue relief and disaster management in the state if required," Patel tweeted.