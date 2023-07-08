Gujarat: Four-year-old dies as car rams into scooter in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 8 : In a hit-and-run incident, a four-year-old boy was kiled after the scooter she riding pillion on was hit by a car at top speed in Gandhinagar, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Mantra Thakkar, police said, adding that he lived at Kudasan Kanam Residency in Gandhinagar.

His father, Jigar Maheshbhai Thakkar filed an FIR against the unidentified motorist.

According to the complaint, the 4-year-old was riding pillion with his elder sister on a scooter being driven by their mother Dhartiben.

The mother had left home to drop her daughter off at her tuition classes, police said, adding that a car, being driven at top speed, rammed the two-wheeler and sped off.

Such was the impact of the collision that the mother and her two children were thrown off their two-wheeler, police informed further, adding that little Mantra sustained critical injuries and started bleeding profusely.

The 4-year-old was rushed to the nearby hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival at the private hospital.

An FIR against the unidetified motorist was registered at Infocity police station.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, showing the speeding car ramming into the scooter.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

