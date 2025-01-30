Gujarat: Ganja valued at Rs 1.80 lakh seized in Surat, three arrested

Surat, Jan 30 Surat Local Crime Branch (LCB) Zone-4 team in Gujarat arrested three individuals, including a rickshaw driver, for smuggling ganja near the Pandesara Daksheshwar Temple.

An official said that acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted the suspects and seized a rickshaw, three mobile phones, and over 6 kg of ganja, with the total value of confiscated goods estimated at Rs 1.80 lakh.

He added that further investigations are underway.

He said that as part of the ongoing efforts to eliminate the drug trade in Surat, authorities have intensified their operations against those involved in narcotics smuggling.

“In this case, police received intelligence about a rickshaw carrying a large quantity of ganja near Daksheshwar Temple. A surveillance operation was conducted, leading to the arrest of three suspects—Mohammad Wahab Aman, Rakib Sheikh, and Akbar alias Ballu,” he said.

He added that upon searching the rickshaw, officers discovered more than 6 kg of ganja concealed in a plastic bag.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Mohammad Wahab Aman was working as a rickshaw driver for hire, while Rakib Sheikh was the key figure behind the smuggling operation,” he said.

The official added that the investigators are now working to trace the source and intended destination of the seized ganja.

“Surprisingly, no prior criminal records have been found for the arrested individuals,” the official said.

Reportedly, between 2018 and 2022, authorities confiscated approximately 93,691 kilograms of various drugs, 2,229 litres of liquid narcotics, and 93,763 drug pills and injections.

Meanwhile, between 2021 and June 2024, authorities seized approximately 87,605 kilograms of narcotics valued at Rs 9,679 crore, arresting 2,607 individuals in connection with these cases.

In 2024 alone, drugs worth Rs 6,450 crore were confiscated in Gujarat, underscoring the state's ongoing challenges with drug smuggling.

A notable operation in 2024 involved the seizure of nearly 700 kilograms of methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast, conducted jointly by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gujarat Police, and the Indian Navy.

