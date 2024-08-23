Gujarat Government Passes New Law to Confiscate Illegal Assets Up to Rs 1 Crore, Says Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi

The Gujarat government has passed a new law giving the authorities the power to confiscate illegal assets up to Rs 1 crore. The state home minister Harsh Sanghvi said that the authorities will confiscate money earned through corruption, property taken, or anything else worth up to Rs 1 crore.

"A new law has been passed today in Gujarat in which very important provisions have been made. If a person has earned up to Rs 1 crore through corruption or has taken property or any other thing worth up to Rs 1 crore through corruption and other illegal activities in the past, then the Gujarat government and the investigation team will have the power to confiscate it," said Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.

On Thursday, the Gujarat assembly passed a bill empowering the state government to auction vehicles confiscated by police in liquor smuggling cases under the Gujarat Prohibition Act. As per the original Act, vehicles seized in prohibition cases were not allowed to be released on bond or surety until the final judgement of the court if the accused person was found transporting more than 20 litres of liquor in that vehicle.

As a result, these confiscated vehicles lie unused for several years at police stations or in the court compound, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said while tabling the The Gujarat Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2024.