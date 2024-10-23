Gujarat govt announces Rs 1419 crore relief package for farmers ahead of Diwali

Gandhinagar, Oct 23 The Gujarat government has unveiled a relief package worth Rs 1,419 crore for farmers ahead of the Diwali festival which aims to assist over 700,000 farmers across 20 districts who have suffered crop damage due to excessive rainfall in August 2024.

The relief package will benefit farmers cultivating approximately 8.5 lakh hectares of land. The government’s announcement comes in response to the substantial losses reported following severe weather conditions, prompting the introduction of this special assistance program.

Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel explained that the package comprises Rs 1,419.62 crore in total assistance, including provisions from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The state government has also allocated additional funds from its budget to address the severity of the losses experienced by farmers.

Seasonal rainfall has surpassed 100 per cent in Gujarat, with some areas still experiencing downpours, further damaging crops. This deluge has created a shortage of vegetables in the market, driving prices to new heights. Tomatoes sell for Rs120 per kg, onions at Rs 70, ginger at Rs 140, and potatoes at Rs 50 per kg.

The assistance will extend across 136 talukas and 6,812 villages, impacting districts such as Panchmahal, Navsari, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Morbi, Jamnagar, Kutch, Tapi, Dahod, Rajkot, Dang, Ahmedabad, Bharuch, Junagadh, Surat, Patan, and Chhota Udaipur.

Out of the total relief package, Rs 1,097.31 crore will be disbursed through SDRF, while Rs 322.33 crore will be provided from the state budget. The government has noted that a survey of damages caused in September and October is still pending, and additional relief measures may be considered once that assessment is complete.

Furthermore, the Agriculture Minister confirmed that the central government has been notified about the broader losses affecting agriculture and livestock, estimated at around Rs 9,000 crore. A memorandum detailing these losses has already been submitted to the central authorities.

--IANS

janvi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor