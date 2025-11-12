Gujarat govt reaffirms commitment to cow protection; 3 sentenced to life imprisonment

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 The Gujarat government has reiterated its firm commitment to cow protection and preservation, vowing zero tolerance for offences related to cow slaughter.

Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani hailed a landmark judgment delivered by a court in Amreli, which sentenced three accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each for their involvement in a brutal case of cow slaughter.

Terming the verdict a “red signal” for those involved in such crimes, Vaghani said the cow holds a sacred place in Indian culture and faith, and any act of cruelty against it will be met with the strictest possible legal action.

He recalled that the stringent anti-cow slaughter law was first enacted in Gujarat in 2011 under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The law was later further strengthened, introducing provisions for life imprisonment, making it one of the toughest in the country.

Minister Vaghani emphasised that this historic judgment stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering resolve to uphold justice and protect sacred values.

He added that those contemplating similar offences will now think twice before defying the law. The verdict, he said, not only reinforces the rule of law but also sends a strong message that cow slaughter will not be tolerated in Gujarat.

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the state government continues to prioritise initiatives for cow preservation, welfare, and protection. Cows hold immense cultural, religious, and economic significance in Gujarat.

Revered as a symbol of life and motherhood, the cow is deeply embedded in Hindu tradition, where it is associated with divinity, non-violence, and the nurturing spirit of nature.

Beyond spirituality, cows have long been vital to India’s rural economy, providing milk and dairy products, organic manure for farming, and serving as a cornerstone of agrarian livelihoods.

For many, protecting cows represents a commitment to sustainability, compassion, and respect for all living beings, values that are central to India’s civilisational identity.

