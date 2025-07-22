Gujarat HC Orders Community Service for Man Who Attended Virtual Hearing from Toilet (VIDEO)

Gujarat High Court Virtual Proceeding Video: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday ordered a man to perform 15 days of community service at a government mental health centre after he attended a virtual court hearing while sitting on a toilet seat. The man, identified as Samad Abdul Rehman Shah, appeared via video conferencing in a case seeking to quash a first information report. During the hearing, Shah was seen sitting on a toilet. The incident occurred on June 20 before Justice Nirjar S. Desai. The video of the incident had gone viral and showed Shah, also known as ‘Samad Battery’, sitting in a bathroom with earphones around his neck. He was seen cleaning himself and briefly leaving the frame before returning from a different room.

The court strongly condemned the act, calling it a violation of the dignity and sanctity of court proceedings. “The court has been dragged into the toilet,” said Justice A.S. Supehia while hearing the matter with Justice R.T. Vachhani. The bench initiated suo motu contempt proceedings last month. The court said that Shah’s actions had “obliterated the majesty of the court” and caused serious damage to the decorum of the institution.

Earlier, the court had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Shah. His lawyer confirmed that the amount was deposited with the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority. Shah had also submitted an unconditional apology.

The court also instructed all advocates to guide their clients to behave appropriately during virtual hearings. It said litigants should join court proceedings only from private and suitable spaces like a home office or a quiet room and not from public or improper places.