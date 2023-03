Gujarat Home Minister holds high-level meeting as police carry out inspections in all state jails

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 25 : Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi held a high-level meeting at the Director General of Police's office at Gandhinagar.

The meeting came as the state police carried out inspections in all the jails across the state on Friday night.

The Gujarat Police late on Friday night carried out inspections in all jails across the state to ascertain whether there was any illegal activity inside and to remove possession of prohibited items, if any.

Around 1,700 police personnel were engaged in the inspections of all 17 jails in Gujarat that include district jails, sub-jails, and special jails.

The process was being monitored by state Home Minister Sanghavi along with senior officials of the Home Department and senior police officers at the Police Bhavan.

During this checking, effective and result-oriented action has been taken to eliminate the possession of prohibited items, said Gujarat Police.

"1,700 police personnel carrying out raids in 17 jails. The reasons behind raids are to see if any kind of illegal activity is taking place inside the jail and to check whether prisoners are getting all the facilities they are entitled to as per the law. Inspection will continue till morning. Some mobile phones have been seized but a detailed report is yet to come," Director General of Police, Gujarat Vikas Sahay said.

