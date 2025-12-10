Gujarat Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped in Rajkot Village, Iron Rod Inserted Into Private Parts; 35-Year-old Arrested

A 7-year-old girl was raped and brutally assaulted with an iron rod in Gujarat's Atkot village. The incident occurred on December 4, when a 35-year-old kidnapped the minor girl and reportedly inserted a one-foot rod into her private parts.

At the time of the incident, the victim's parents were working on the agricultural farm when the accused, identified as Ram Singh, took her to an isolated place and assaulted her. After not finding their daughter, the parents started searching for her in the bushes and found her unconscious in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital in Rajkot.

The hospital authorities informed the police, and 10 teams were formed to investigate the case. The teams were reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding villages, and also telecom data to identify all mobile phones active in the area at the time of the incident.

Police questioned at least 140 suspects in the case. The Rajkot Rural police filtered the list to 10 individual suspects and, with the support of a child counsellor, women officers and doctors, showed their photographs to the girl. "She identified one of them, who was subsequently detained and questioned," said SP Vijaysinh Gurjar, reported Money Control.

Ramsingh, a father of three, has confessed to the crime. He is a native of Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh and has been working in Rajkot rural area for the past two years. The police registered a case under BNS section 65 (2) and POCSO Act sections 5 (I), 5 (M), and 6 (1).