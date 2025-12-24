Gujarat hosts SpaceTech round table, strengthens India’s space economy vision

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 The state government organised the Gujarat SpaceTech Round Table in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

The high-level event resulted in the signing of six key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and facilitated direct Business-to-Government (B2G) engagements with eight leading companies, aimed at accelerating innovation, investment and collaboration in the space technology sector.

Held at the boardroom of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), the roundtable brought together senior government officials, space technology experts, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs for strategic discussions and collaborative initiatives.

The event marked a milestone in Gujarat’s ambition to emerge as a national and global leader in SpaceTech. The round table commenced with an informal networking session, followed by an opening address by Neha Kumari, IAS, Mission Director of the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), who outlined Gujarat’s comprehensive SpaceTech initiatives and its vision to contribute significantly to India’s space sector.

Key perspectives on national space advancements were shared by D.K. Patel from SAC-ISRO and Rajiv Jyoti, Technical Director at IN-SPACe. Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia, along with P. Bharati, IAS, Secretary, Science and Technology Department, presented Gujarat’s strategic blueprint for fostering growth and innovation in the space sector.

Addressing the gathering, Modhwadia reiterated the state government’s commitment to building a robust SpaceTech ecosystem backed by strong policy frameworks, industry partnerships and infrastructure support.

Highlighting the broader national context, the minister said India is transforming the leadership of the Prime Minister, marked by responsive governance and proactive administrative follow-up.

“This is New India, where innovation is encouraged, and collaboration is actively pursued,” he said, adding that Gujarat is fully committed to providing opportunities for innovators and investors to thrive in the space economy.

As part of the event, the Gujarat government signed MoUs with six prominent SpaceTech companies, underscoring the state’s intent to strengthen its SpaceTech ecosystem. These agreements are expected to drive research, manufacturing and downstream applications in the sector. The round table also featured open-house discussions and industry interaction sessions, enabling direct dialogue between stakeholders and government agencies.

A high-impact B2G meeting, chaired by the Minister of Science and Technology, provided a platform for in-depth engagement between industry leaders and the state government to translate Gujarat’s space sector vision into actionable outcomes.

Concluding the event, Neha Kumari summarised the key takeaways and outlined the next steps for future collaboration, reaffirming Gujarat’s resolve to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s space economy through innovation, investment and inclusive growth.

