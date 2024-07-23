Gujarat House Collapse: Several Feared Trapped as House Falls Due to Heavy Rainfall in Dwarka (Watch Video)

A house collapsed in Dwarka, Gujarat on Tuesday after heavy rainfall lashed the region, trapping an unknown number of people under the debris. Rescue teams are currently at the scene engaged in relief efforts. The extent of injuries and the exact number of people trapped remain unclear.

VIDEO | Several people feared trapped as house collapses due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat's Dwarka. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/DV42hXaVcU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2024

A video shared by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) shows the collapsed structure and debris scattered around the site, with rescue personnel present. Gujarat has experienced heavy monsoon rains in recent days, leading to flooding and disruptions in several districts.