Gujarat International Kite Festival 2025: 143 Flyers From 47 Countries Participate in Rajkot Event (Watch Videos)

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the four-day International Kite Festival, which has drawn 143 participants from 47 countries. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Gujarat has a 65 per cent share of the country's kite market, with exports to countries like the US, UK, and Canada.

Standing Committee Chairman Jaimin Thakar said, "In our country, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, took initiatives to uplift women and guide them to achieve great heights. He brought Gujarat, along with its women, to international recognition."

Rajkot, Gujarat: On the occasion of International Kite Festival, Standing Committee Chairman Jaimin Thakar says, "In our country, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, took initiatives to uplift women and guide them to achieve great heights.… pic.twitter.com/MAi08yZfjq — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

The 'International Kite Festival-2025' is being organised at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad from January 11 to January 14. Apart from Ahmedabad, the festival has also been organised at the Statue of Unity (Ekta Nagar), Rajkot and Vadodara on January 12 and Surat, Shivrajpur, and Dhordo on January 13.

Rajkot, Gujarat: On the occasion of International Kite Festival, Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, says, "Today, the International Kite Festival is being celebrated in Rajkot. People from various states of India have come here to participate..." pic.twitter.com/Y0EYq7rW1u — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

Municipal Commissioner Tushar Sumera, says, "Today, the International Kite Festival is being celebrated in Rajkot. People from various states of India have come here to participate..."

Join the global celebration of kite flying across Gujarat’s iconic cities! From the vibrant skies of Ahmedabad to the awe-inspiring Statue of Unity, the International Kite Festival 2025 promises an unforgettable experience. Watch as 150+ kite flyers from around the world fill the… pic.twitter.com/u3WYRz6peU — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) January 11, 2025

Also Read | International Kite festival kicks off in Gujarat, foreign tourists have a blast.

State Tourism Minister Mulu Bera said this year, 143 international kite flyers from 47 countries and 52 kite flyers from 11 states in India are participating in the festival. Patel said as the then chief minister of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced modern elements to the festival by integrating it with tourism.