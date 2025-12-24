Gujarat launches programme to ensure treatment for children suffering with diabetes

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 The Gujarat government launched a statewide Type-1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) Treatment and Control Programme to ensure that not a single child suffering from the disease is deprived of treatment facilities.

Launching the programme from Gandhinagar, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the state aims to establish a comprehensive and inclusive treatment system so that children with Type-1 Diabetes receive uninterrupted care, even in remote and rural areas.

He said treatment facilities will be made available at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), ensuring universal coverage for affected children across the state.

The Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government's health-oriented approach, with a focus on early diagnosis, timely treatment and reducing the financial burden on families.

Under the programme, children suffering from Type-1 Diabetes will be provided free insulin injections, glucometers and other essential treatment materials.

Treatment kits were distributed to children during the launch event.

Referring to the broader national health vision, CM Patel said the state government is working in line with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has emphasised precaution, prevention and the adoption of a positive lifestyle as key pillars of healthcare.

He noted that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat have strengthened health security for economically weaker sections, while the promotion of yoga has been positioned as a preventive tool for maintaining long-term health.

Highlighting child healthcare initiatives, the Chief Minister said the state has prioritised all three aspects - precaution, prevention and positive lifestyle.

Through the School Health Programme, annual health check-ups are conducted for over one crore children across Gujarat. Children identified with serious health conditions during these screenings are referred to government hospitals, where advanced treatments such as kidney and heart care, cancer treatment and liver transplants are provided free of cost.

Over the past 11 years, more than 2.18 lakh children have benefited from such specialised treatment, he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the rising incidence of diabetes among adults and youth, attributing it to changing lifestyles and stress.

He said lifestyle modifications, including regular physical activity and reduced oil consumption, can play a crucial role in prevention.

He urged citizens to adopt healthier habits and contribute towards building a healthy and prosperous Gujarat in line with the vision of Viksit@2047.

The programme launch was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, MLAs Ritaben Patel and other local representatives, along with senior health department officials, doctors, children undergoing treatment and their families.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor