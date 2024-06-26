Gujarat Leads as Most Expensive State in India: Where Does Maharashtra Stand? Know Here

Inflation is on the rise, causing concern for both the poor and the upper middle class regarding balancing their income and expenses. Even the cost of basic necessities is increasing, particularly in big cities where expenses are even higher. Gujarat is the most expensive state in terms of living costs in India, followed by Maharashtra, while Himachal Pradesh is considered the most affordable. Residents of Gujarat and Maharashtra face relatively higher expenses.

The average monthly expenditure in Gujarat is Rs 46,800, with Maharashtra following closely at Rs 45,400. In contrast, people in Himachal Pradesh have the lowest average monthly expenditure at Rs 23,600.

Additionally, Bihar is among the more affordable states. The top five most expensive states (figures in thousands) are Gujarat (46.8), Maharashtra (45.4), Mizoram (43.5), Karnataka (43.2), and Haryana (39.8). The five least expensive states (figures in thousands) are Himachal Pradesh (23.6), Bihar (25.9), Odisha (26.4), Jharkhand (28.3), and Puducherry (28.4).