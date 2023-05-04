Gujarat: Methamphetamine valued at Rs 1.7 crore recovered from Kutch's Luna Bet coastal area

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 4 : In a joint search operation of the Naval Intelligence and Border Security Force, 1.7 kg of methamphetamine was recovered on Thursday from Gujarat's Kutch district, said police.

The methamphetamine was recovered from a plastic box at the Luna Bet coastal area of the district. The recovered narcotics' international market value is estimated to be Rs 1.7 crores.

On the other hand, four people including a Nigerian national were arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Thursday, adding that narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 32 lakh in the international market were seized from their possession.

The arrested persons were identified as Suraj Habib Sheikh, Zaheer Wahabuddin Qureshi, Riyaz Nasir Ali Sayyad and Sunday John Ambaze, a Nigerian national, the police said.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act after which all of them were sent to police custody till May 6. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

