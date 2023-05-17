Gujarat NIA court awards various jail terms to 2 in Junagadh fake currency case

New Delhi, May 17 A Special NIA court in Gujarat has handed down various jail terms to two accused in connection with its probe into the Junagarh fake currency conspiracy case.

The court awarded ten years' rigorous imprisonment to Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devaliya and seven years rigorous imprisonment to Tahir alias Kaliya. The accused procured the fake currency from West Bengal and were circulating it in Gujarat.

While awarding the sentence, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on both the accused.

The case was originally registered in 2018 by ATS Gujarat on specific inputs shared by the NIA. Later, it was taken over by the NIA.

"The professional and scientific investigations by the NIA had led to the arrest of the accused.

The NIA investigations revealed that Devaliya had travelled by air to Kolkata and then to New Farakka Junction by train. There, on October 17, 2018, he met Tahir and purchased the fake currency against genuine Indian currency of 20,000. Devaliya was later arrested in Gujarat, who was in possession of the fake currency," said the official.

During the course of investigations, the NIA recorded the statements of witnesses, took voice samples of the accused, scrutinised mobile records, and collected other documentary evidence to unearth the conspiracy and gather prosecutable evidence.

