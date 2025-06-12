Gujarat Plane Crash: Astrologer's Shocking Prediction About Aviation Disaster Goes Viral

The tragic Air India plane crash has left the entire nation in mourning. So far, over 100 passenger bodies have been recovered, and the death toll is expected to rise. There appear to be no survivors from the Air India flight to London that crashed in Ahmedabad, the city's police chief tells AP. The aircraft, carrying 230 adult passengers, two infants, and 10 crew members, took off from Ahmedabad Airport en route to London but crashed just three minutes after takeoff. The pilot attempted to return to the airport after an engine failure, but the low altitude made recovery impossible. Now, a prediction about the crash is going viral on social media. An X (formerly Twitter) handle named Astro Sharmistha had reportedly made this prediction last year. On December 29, 2024, she had posted predictions for 2025, which included a warning about a possible major air crash in India’s aviation sector.

She reposted the same prediction again on June 5, reiterating the possibility of an aviation disaster. Merely seven days later, the Air India crash occurred. In her original post, Sharmistha had said that while the aviation industry would see growth in 2025, there could also be shocking news related to air crashes. She predicted that the industry would improve slightly, but when planet Jupiter moves at about 6.5 degrees monthly in the Mrigashira and Ardra constellations in the Gemini zodiac sign, the sector would flourish in terms of expansion, but safety and security would decline.

Tata will make Rafale fuselage in Hyderabad. This is just aviation expansion, ISRO will surprise the world in Space and satellite engineering, space tourism in coming two years. Predicted this last year via Nakshatra transit. I am still holding high the prediction of Plane crash… https://t.co/WjX39R7E47 — Astro Sharmistha (@AstroSharmistha) June 5, 2025

June 5 Prediction and Beyond...

On June 5, she also made forecasts related to Tata, Rafale, and ISRO. She claimed Tata would manufacture fuselages for Rafale aircraft in Hyderabad. This, she said, is just the beginning of aviation expansion. Within the next two years, ISRO will amaze the world with its advancements in space and satellite engineering and space tourism.

These forecasts were made based on nakshatra transitions last year. In her June 5 post, she confirmed: “I still stand by my prediction of aviation mishaps and disasters in 2025.”