Ahmedabad Plane Crash: How Much Compensation Will Victims' Families Get? Here's What the Law Says!

In a tragic incident on Thursday, an Air India flight en route to London crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport. The aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. While exact casualty figures are yet to be confirmed, fears of significant loss of life have emerged. This aviation disaster has not only raised concerns about air safety but also sparked debate over the financial implications for victims and their families. In such cases, key questions arise: Who bears the financial burden? Were passengers insured? What compensation can families expect?

Legal Framework: The Montreal Convention Governs Compensation

India is a signatory to the Montreal Convention, 1999, an international treaty that governs passenger compensation in air accidents. According to its provisions, airlines are legally bound to pay 128,821 Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) — roughly Rs 1.4 crore — to the family of each deceased or injured passenger, regardless of who was at fault. If the airline’s negligence or fault is established, the compensation may exceed this amount. For international flights, such compensation is mandatory. Many domestic carriers in India also adhere to similar standards under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines.

Role of Travel Insurance

Travel insurance often serves as an additional safety net for passengers. Those who had purchased such policies before their journey may receive financial support under various circumstances, including:

Accidental death or permanent disability

Medical evacuation and emergency hospitalization

Flight delays or cancellations

Loss of baggage



Coverage for accidental death can range from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 crore, while permanent disability coverage may go up to Rs 10 lakh. Some policies also offer fixed daily payments during hospitalization or travel-related disruptions.

Compensation Without Travel Insurance

Even in the absence of travel insurance, passengers or their families are still entitled to compensation through other means:

Mandatory airline compensation under the Montreal Convention

Government grants or ex gratia relief in exceptional circumstances

Group insurance plans provided by employers, especially for business travelers

Credit card-linked travel insurance, if a premium card was used for booking

Tour operator or employer-sponsored insurance schemes



As investigations continue and authorities search for the aircraft’s black box, families await clarity not just on the circumstances surrounding the crash, but also on the support they can expect in the days ahead.