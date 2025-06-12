Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Search Underway — Why the Flight Recorder Is Crucial After an Aviation Tragedy

The DGCA confirmed that Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential neighbourhood in Meghani Nagar shortly after leaving Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM on June 12, 2025. The London aeroplane crashed just five minutes after takeoff. The flight was originally scheduled to take off from Ahmedabad and land at Gatwick. The impact of the crash sparked a massive fire, prompting the immediate deployment of five fire brigade units to contain the flames. The force of the crash caused severe structural damage to several buildings in the vicinity. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft was carrying 242 passengers. Though authorities have yet to confirm the number of casualties, the scale of the crash suggests the possibility of significant loss of life.

The aircraft was reportedly in flight when the mishap occurred. Rescue and emergency teams rushed to the site to initiate relief operations and secure the area. Meanwhile, investigators are carrying out an operation to look for the black box to learn more about the crash and collect the key evidence.

The Role of the Black Box in Air Crash Investigations

Following any aircraft accident, investigators prioritize determining the cause of the crash. One of the most vital tools in this process is the aircraft’s "black box" — a flight recorder designed to withstand extreme impact and heat. In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) dispatch specialized teams to investigate such incidents. These teams are trained to locate and recover the black box from crash sites.

Despite the aircraft often being destroyed in such crashes, the black box usually survives due to its robust construction. Made from titanium and encased in a protective shell, the device is engineered to resist high pressure and fire.

What Exactly Is a Black Box?

Contrary to its name, the black box is bright orange in color, making it easier to spot amidst wreckage. It consists of two main parts: the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). The FDR logs key flight parameters such as speed, altitude, direction, and fuel levels. Meanwhile, the CVR captures audio communications between the pilot and co-pilot during the flight. Together, these devices provide investigators with a comprehensive picture of the aircraft's final moments.

The black box contains a memory chip that continuously records data. Over time, older information is overwritten by new data, ensuring that the most recent flight details are available for examination in case of a mishap.

As investigations continue into the Ahmedabad crash, aviation experts believe the retrieval and analysis of the black box will be instrumental in understanding what went wrong.