Gujarat police searching for robbers who stole Rs 1 crore worth gadgets from moving truck

Surendranagar (Saurashtra), Jan 10 The Surendranagar police are looking for pillion riders, who are skilled at stealing goods from running trucks on the highways. Last Saturday night these robbers stole Rs 1 crore worth of electronic gadgets from a running truck on the Limbdi-Rajkot highway.

Deputy Superintendent of Police C P Mundhva told media persons that his team is searching for two persons who jump on the truck, break the lock, get into the truck and steal goods from the running vehicle.

According to a a complaint lodged with the Limbdi police station, complainant Rajendrasinh Chavda, senior executive with Relay Express logistic and transport, said their truck with registration number Gj-13-V-6544 had uploaded goods from Ahmedabad and was heading towards Rajkot, when the goods were stolen from it.

Truck driver Habib Belim told the complainant, "From Limbdi square he had hardly driven six to seven kms, when another truck driver informed him that a pillion rider broke the lock and had entered his truck and had stolen goods."

Next day after all the parcels were counted, they realised that from a total 719 parcels, 667 parcels were intact. The robbers had stolen items from 52 parcels, like laptops, tablets, 259 mobile phones, headphones, wrist watches and print rolls worth Rs one crore.

