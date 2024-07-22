Gujarat Rains: Air Force Rescues People Trapped in Floodwaters in Devbhoomi Dwarka (Watch Video)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a rescue operation in Paneli village, Kalyanpur taluka, of Devbhoomi Dwarka district on Tuesday. Several people were rescued from floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains caused rivers to overflow. The individuals were reportedly returning from their fields when they became stranded due to the relentless rainfall.

Responding to a distress call, the IAF deployed helicopters to airlift the stranded individuals. The swift action by the Air Force ensured their safe evacuation.

Devbhoomi Dwarka is among several districts in Gujarat grappling with the fury of the monsoon. Incessant rains have caused widespread flooding, disrupting lives and livelihoods. Local authorities are working tirelessly to evacuate residents from flooded areas and provide essential relief supplies. The extent of damage caused by the rains is still being assessed.