Gujarat Rains: PM Modi Discusses Flood Situation and Relief Measures with CM Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him over the phone on Thursday morning to inquire about the flood situation and the ongoing relief efforts for those affected.

As it has been raining heavily for the last three days across Gujarat, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again had a telephonic conversation with me this morning to get information about the situation, said in a post X.

He learned about the relief measures for the affected people of various districts of the state. Expressing concern over the flooding of the Vishwamitri river in Vadodara, he sought details of the relief and assistance being provided to the affected people. The Hon'ble Prime Minister gave guidance on matters including sanitation and public health in the flooded areas and to restore public life quickly, and once again assured all support from the Central Government, he further said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi had a telephone conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, assuring him of full support and assistance from the Central government. The India Meteorological Department has also forecasted more rain in the state today.