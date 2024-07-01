Gujarat Rains: Vehicles Stuck In Potholes Amid Heavy Downpur In Gandhinagar

Amid heavy rainfall in Gandhinagar city, vehicles are stuck in potholes. Gandhinagar Mayor, Mira Ben Patel confirmed the news. Heavy rains lashed several areas in Gujarat on Sunday, impacting the normal life in some cities including Ahmedabad and Surat due to water-logging with Palsana taluka in Surat district receiving 153 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state, in just ten hours. The downpour affected traffic movement in Surat, Bhuj, Vapi, Bharuch and Ahmedabad cities due to inundation in low-lying areas, rendering some roads and underpass inaccessible, officials said. The wet spell will continue in the next four days in Gujarat, as per the Met department.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Amid heavy rainfall in Gandhinagar city, vehicles stuck in potholes. pic.twitter.com/klpZrUjTOd — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

As many as 43 talukas received more than 40 mm of rainfall in just ten hours between 6 am and 4 pm on Sunday, while Palsana taluka received 153 mm of rain, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat is experiencing a wet spell due to cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining the Saurashtra region. Isolated places in south and central Gujarat and Saurashtra region are expected to receive heavy rains over the next two days, IMD stated in a release. On July 3 and 4, Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat and Banaskantha district in north Gujarat are expected to receive heavy downpour.

