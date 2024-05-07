Gujarat records 55.22 pc voter turnout, Valsad leads with 68.12 pc

Ahmedabad, May 7 Gujarat has recorded a voter turnout of 55.22 per cent in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election on Tuesday.

Valsad district witnessed the highest voter turnout (68.12 per cent) followed by Banaskantha at 64.48 per cent, Chhotaudepur at 63.76 per cent, and Bharuch at 63.56 per cent.

However, the election officials are yet to release the final percentage of the voter turnout, which will be released by Wednesday.

Gujarat also witnessed lower turnouts in Amreli at 45.59 per cent and Porbandar at 46.51 per cent.

Other constituencies also reflected moderate participation: Ahmedabad East at 49.45 per cent, Ahmedabad West at 50.29 per cent, Jamnagar at 52.36 per cent, Bardoli at 61.01per cent, Patan at 54.58 per cent, and Kheda at 53.83 per cent.

Active voter engagement was observed across various constituencies including Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

Gujarat also has key candidates including Union Home Minister Amit Shah contesting from Gandhinagar, Union Minister and former Gujarat Minister Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, and State BJP Chief CR Paatil from Navsari.

