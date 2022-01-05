Gujarat reports 3,350 new COVID-19 cases

Gujarat reported 3,350 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

With this, the active cases are over 10,000 in the state.

During the last 24 hours, 50 new Omicron cases were reported, taking the active tally to 92.

The total Omicron cases in the state have gone up to 204 with 112 recoveries.

( With inputs from ANI )

