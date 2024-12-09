Gujarat Road Accident: Seven Dead, Including Five Students, on Junagadh-Veraval Highway

A devastating road accident on the Junagadh-Veraval highway early this morning resulted in the loss of seven lives, including five students who were on their way to an examination. The collision involved two cars, both of which were left mangled by the impact. The accident occurred near Bhanduri Gava, close to Aale Asata, when a car lost control after a suspected tyre burst. The high-speed vehicle veered across the divider into the opposite lane, directly into the path of an oncoming car. The resulting collision was catastrophic, with both vehicles sustaining extensive damage.

Preliminary reports suggest that the tyre burst caused the driver to lose control of the car. The other vehicle, traveling at speed, was unable to avoid the collision. The impact was so severe that both cars were left unrecognizable. Among the seven fatalities, five were students who were traveling to take an exam. Tragically, two occupants of the second car also lost their lives. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the severity of the accident left little scope for survival.

The local police have initiated an investigation into the incident and urged motorists to check vehicle maintenance, especially tyres, to prevent such accidents. Authorities have also emphasized the importance of adhering to speed limits, particularly on highways, to avoid loss of life in such tragic circumstances.