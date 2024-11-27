Gujarat Shocker: PhD Student Dies After Landslide Buries Her While Collecting Soil Samples at Lothal Archaeological Site

Gujarat (November 27, 2024): A shocking incident occurred at the Lothal archaeological site in Gujarat, where a landslide at the research site trapped a professor and a PhD student under a mound of soil. According to reports, Professor Yama Dikshit and PhD student Surbhi Verma had descended into a pit to collect samples when the soil suddenly collapsed. Both were buried under the debris.

Surbhi Verma died in the incident, while Professor Yama Dikshit was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The two researchers had visited Lothal, an important Harappan site located near Dholka, for sample collection. A team from Delhi and Gandhinagar had arrived at the site to conduct research. On the day of the incident, Dikshit and Verma had descended into a 15-foot-deep pit to collect soil samples.

Suddenly, a large mound of soil fell on them, burying them under the debris. Surbhi Verma succumbed to the injuries, while Professor Dikshit suffered minor injuries and was rescued. The team had been collecting samples from various areas of Lothal for the past three days. This morning, they were working in the pit when the landslide occurred, leading to the tragic loss of life.