Gujarat: Specially-Abled Girl Gifts Portraits of PM Modi and Pedro Sanchez During Vadodara Roadshow (Watch Video)

A specially-abled girl presented portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, October. Both leaders were seen travelling in an open jeep and greeted people standing on both sides of the route.

"He first took the sketch and then came and shook hands with me. Both of them talked to me...I was very happy. PM Modi introduced me to President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez...," said Dia Gosai, a specially-abled local resident in Vadodara.

#WATCH | Gujarat: "He first took the sketch and then came and shook hands with me. Both of them talked to me...I was very happy. PM Modi introduced me to President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez...," says Dia Gosai, a local resident. https://t.co/2rZvzvekcgpic.twitter.com/PAfC2BK6hw — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Both Prime Ministers greeted the gathered people and the 2.5-km stretch of the route from the airport to the Tata aircraft complex in the city. The two leaders also jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara.

Also Read | "C-295 facility represents work culture of New India," says PM Modi as he and Spanish PM inaugurate facility.

Both leaders also visited the Durbar Hall of the famous Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara following the inauguration of the Tata-Airbus C-295 aircraft assembly facility. The two leaders enjoyed lunch at the palace, which was built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the ruler of the former state of Baroda.

#WATCH | A specially-abled girl presented portraits of PM Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara earlier today. pic.twitter.com/22Jw7lKimu — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

PM Modi said that the Tata-Airbus manufacturing factory will strengthen India-Spain relations. This ecosystem will help manufacture the country's first civilian aircraft. The aircraft manufacturing project in Vadodara will also strengthen our 'Make in India, Make for World' mission.

At the inauguration of the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, PM Modi also remembered the country's famous businessman, Ratan Tata. He said that if Ratan Tata were alive today, he would have been very happy. PM Modi said, "We have recently lost the country's great son Ratan Tata. If Ratan Tata were among us today, he would have been very happy, but wherever his soul is, he would be very happy."