Gujarat student dies of ‘heart attack’, hours before start of Class 12 exam

In a shocking incident, an 18-year old boy in Gujarat’s Navsari district died after having a heart attack half an hour before his Class 12 examination on Tuesday. According to a Indian Express report, Utsav Shah, a commerce student at Vidhyakunj School in Navsari, had complained of chest pain while preparing to go to the examination centre, and was taken to hospital by his father Narendra Shah. He had prepared for the statistics paper the whole night before, they added.

“We went to the hospital and talked to the doctors and found that he had a heart attack. The postmortem on his body was done at the civil hospital in Navsari and his viscera was taken for further analysis to find out the exact cause of death. We suspect that he was tense because of the examination. We were told there was no pressure from his family over his studies,” District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav was quoted as saying to Indian Express. Earlier, another class 12 student Sheikh Mohammad Aman Mohammad Arif died at Gomtipur in Ahmedabad. He started vomiting sometime after the 3pm exam started and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Hitendra Padheria, district education officer, said the probable cause of Arif’s death was a cardiac arrest.

