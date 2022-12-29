Gujarat: Three doctors suspended for ragging juniors

Ahmedabad, Dec 29 Three senior resident doctors of B.J. Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad were suspended by the collge administration on Thursday for ragging junior resident doctors.

The anti-ragging committee headed by Director PG Diploma courses and research, Dr. Meenakshi Parikh, recommended the action after it recorded statements of students and other witnesses on Wednesday.

It found that senior resident doctors of third year, Dr. Dhaval Mankadia, Dr. Jayesh Thummar and Dr. Harsh Sureja were responsible for ragging.

Additional Dean, Dr. Hansa Goswami, informed the media that the anti-ragging committee recommendation is accepted by the institute, and senior resident doctors, Dr. Dhaval and Dr. Jayesh are suspended for three semesters, whereas Dr. Harsh is suspended for two semesters.

The Orthopedic wing head had forwarded ragging complaints of junior resident doctors to the anti-ragging committee. In the complaint, junior doctors had alleged that senior doctors were beating them with belts, shoes, forcing them to do sit ups and they are even slapped.

