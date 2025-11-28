Gujarat Tragedy: Leopard Mauls 1-Year-Old Girl to Death in Amreli’s Trambakpur Village

Gujarat: A leopard attack took life of one year-old girl in Amreli district. This incident took place around 6pm on Thursday in Trambakpur village, a statement from Dalkhaniya Range of the state forest department said. The girl's body was found near the house, which is around 3 kilometres away from Amreli wildlife sanctuary.

A leopard entered Arjun Ninama's house and snatched his daughter from beside her cooking mother. The mother's attempts to fend off the animal with a utensil were unsuccessful. The girl's body was later discovered near the house, located approximately 3 kilometers from the Amreli wildlife sanctuary.

Earlier in Maharashtra's Pune–Ahilyanagar Road near Kamargaon when a leopard suddenly leapt onto a speeding car, injuring itself. The rare and frightening encounter, captured on video, quickly went viral and renewed public concern over rising leopard sightings in Maharashtra.

Eyewitnesses said the animal emerged from roadside bushes and attempted to pounce on the moving car but miscalculated the jump, hitting the bonnet before falling onto the road. Startled motorists halted as the wounded leopard lay still, drawing a large crowd and creating commotion on the highway.