Gujarat Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Western Express Coach Near Bharuch, Passengers Escape Unharmed

A fire broke out on a train between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Monday afternoon, causing panic among passengers. The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, started in the second coach of the Western Express, which was en route from Mumbai Central to Amritsar.

As smoke billowed from the train, passengers quickly evacuated to safety, and no casualties were reported. Firefighters and police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Gujarat: In Bharuch, near the Silver Bridge, a fire suddenly broke out in a coach of the Western Express train. Upon seeing smoke in the coach, the train was stopped, and railway staff managed to control the fire. Due to this, the train was allowed to resume its journey at a slow… pic.twitter.com/TThJlnxkJ4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2024

The train, which had been stopped at 5:03 p.m. between Ankleshwar and Bharuch, was delayed for about 30 minutes. It was later moved to the loop line in Bharuch for a thorough inspection. Fortunately, the fire caused minimal damage, and all passengers were safely evacuated before the situation escalated.