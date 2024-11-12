Gujarat Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Western Express Coach Near Bharuch, Passengers Escape Unharmed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 12, 2024 07:29 PM2024-11-12T19:29:42+5:302024-11-12T19:33:20+5:30

A fire broke out on a train between Bharuch and Ankleshwar in Gujarat on Monday afternoon, causing panic among passengers. The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, started in the second coach of the Western Express, which was en route from Mumbai Central to Amritsar.

As smoke billowed from the train, passengers quickly evacuated to safety, and no casualties were reported. Firefighters and police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported and successfully brought the blaze under control.

The train, which had been stopped at 5:03 p.m. between Ankleshwar and Bharuch, was delayed for about 30 minutes. It was later moved to the loop line in Bharuch for a thorough inspection. Fortunately, the fire caused minimal damage, and all passengers were safely evacuated before the situation escalated.

