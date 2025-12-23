Gujarat: VGRC to showcase Alang ship recycling yard’s achievements in past 40 years

Gandhinagar, Dec 23 The second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Kutch and Saurashtra region, slated to be held in Rajkot next month, will spotlight Gujarat’s maritime strength before the world.

Developed under the guidance of the Gujarat Maritime Board, the Alang–Sosiya Ship Recycling Yard has emerged as one of the world’s largest and most trusted ship recycling hubs, contributing nearly 32 per cent to the global recycling volume.

Backed by progressive state policies, transparent governance, stringent safety standards, and strong environmental commitments, Alang today stands as a powerful symbol of Gujarat’s maritime development journey.

So far, more than 8,800 ships have been safely and systematically recycled at Alang, and with 99.95 per cent of all material being reused, the site stands as a benchmark for green economy practices.

Every category of waste, whether hazardous or nonhazardous, is managed through scientifically proven disposal methods. Of the 128 plots in Alang, 115 are fully “Hong Kong Convention (HKC) compliant,” and with the HKC coming into global force in June 2025, Alang has earned recognition as the world’s most reliable green ship recycling centre.

This ship recycling yard is equipped with facilities such as a training institute, a multispecialty hospital (Level 3) trauma centre for workers and state-of-the-art waste management facilities.

Waste generated from the ship recycling process is treated at the TSDF site, which is currently undergoing upgradation.

To meet the future recycling volume, GMB has completed work on the master planning of Alang for Rs. 1,224 crores. This will soon double the current capacity of the 4.5 million LDT ship recycling yard.

During 2024–25, despite global challenges, Alang recorded stable operations and recycled 113 ships. With a 13 per cent increase in the arrival of ships at the beginning of 2025–26, the sector is witnessing renewed positive momentum.

In 2025, the Government of Gujarat presented an ambitious vision for Alang: a mission to recycle 15,000 ships in the next 10 years, with a plan to expand Alang’s capacity from 4.5 million LDT to 9 million LDT.

Preparations have also begun to strengthen healthcare, worker facilities, maritime skill training, and environment-friendly technologies.

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference – Kutch and Saurashtra, scheduled in Rajkot from 10 to 12 January 2026, Alang is being presented not merely as a recycling yard but as an outstanding example of the state’s maritime strength, green technologies and a simple, investor-friendly business environment.

The conference connects investors and experts with Gujarat’s maritime capabilities and highlights the emerging opportunities in the ship recycling sector.

