Gujarat Woman Dies After Severe Bleeding During Intercourse; Boyfriend Searched Remedies Online

In a tragic incident a girl died after 90 mins of having sexual intercourse with her boyfriend. As per the information on September 23 the couple got intimate in a hotel during which the women bled out. Instead of calling medical service he started searching online for remedies because of which girl died.

The police revealed that the accused even attempted to continue the sexual encounter, despite the woman’s severe condition. Jalalpore police have charged the man with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with destruction of evidence.

A forensic report confirmed that a woman died from excessive blood loss due to severe injuries sustained in her private areas, leading to hemorrhagic shock. The incident involved a man who, after spending time with the victim, delayed seeking medical help for 60 to 90 minutes, opting instead to contact friends and transport her in a private vehicle. Had she received timely medical assistance, she might have survived.

The victim, a first-year nursing student, was declared dead at the hospital shortly after arrival. The accused is currently in police custody as investigators work to reconstruct the events and assess the evidence tampering that occurred.