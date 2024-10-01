Nair Medical College Sexual Harassment Case: MNS Warns BMC About Student Safety Amid Harassment Claims

After MNS raised the issue of molestation of 2 minor girls in Badlapur, this matter came into discussion across the state. After that, the accused was arrested. Now a shocking incident has come to light in the famous Nair Hospital Medical College in Mumbai. Students of this place have rushed to MNS. Students met MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande. In this meeting, the students of the college informed about the ongoing harassment against them. Sandeep Deshpande also said that these students are under great fear.

In this matter, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande held a press conference and made serious allegations against the municipal administration. Sandeep Deshpande said that many students from Nair met us. He said that sexual harassment is going on in the college. These students are very scared. Despite repeated complaints, the municipal administration does not take notice.

One person was found guilty by the Women's Internal Committee. He was suspended, but even after the suspension, he was not expelled by the college. The Municipal Corporation, within its jurisdiction, provided a house to the suspended person to stay in the college campus from a humanitarian point of view. What kind of humanitarian approach does the municipal administration take towards a person who sexually harasses a girl student? He raised such an angry question.

Also, all this matter is on record. Is there no humanity towards girls? If you complain about us, we threaten to throw atrocities on you, drag you to the Supreme Court, throw you in jail. The girls told MNS that when a student went to the police station to complain, the male police officer spoke to the girls in very bad language. The girls are under terror. When I told them that we are with you, you come with us, the girls said that they have threatened to ruin our lives.

Even the Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, who is the head of the family, does not meet these students. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande alleged that even though he went to meet the commissioner twice, he did not visit. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande alleged that the dear sister would plan schemes and try to suppress such cases on the sister.

Meanwhile, Deshpande has asked the question that when the case happens, it should be stopped in time, and then what will be achieved by encountering the accused? What is the use of doing these things if our sisters are not safe? Wearing pink sashes will do nothing. Girls have to be given security. Police and municipal administration should appoint a sensitive high-ranking woman officer and investigate this Nair case. Students have to be trusted.

They have to be given an assurance that nothing will happen to them in the future. Nair's case is very shocking. MNS is 100 percent behind these children. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has appealed that they should come forward and complain without suffering injustice. We are firmly in support of these children.