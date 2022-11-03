Gujarat's public ready for big change: Arvind Kejriwal makes big statement after schedule announcement

Chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that Gujarat's people are ready for a big change, and expressed confidence that the AAP will form the government in Gujarat. The announcement came minutes after EC announced the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on December 1 whereas the second phase will take place on December 5. Results of the Gujarat elections will be declared on December 8, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Kumar further said the entire election process in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state will complete on December 10. He added the state will have 1,274 polling stations completely managed by women and security staff. 182 polling stations will be set up by PwD. In a first, 33 polling stations will also be set up and managed by younger staff.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) boss also commented on a recent tweet by the Congress party. Kumar noted, “Action and outcome actually speak louder than words. No matter how much I try to make you understand, what’s important are the actions and our correct results. Results have shown that those who are critical got surprising results.”