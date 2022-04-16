GUJCET 2022 exam to hold on April 18, check the important guidelines

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board are going to conduct offline exams on April 18. According to the reports, a total of 9189 candidates will be appearing for the exam. The exam will be 3hours long. The paper will carry a total of 120 questions carrying one mark each, also the paper will be available in three languages Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

The exam will be held in 46 schools. All the examination centers of GUJCET 2022 are well equipped with CCTV cameras. According to the seating arrangements, there will be 20 seats in each classroom instead of 35 with the proper gap. GUJCET 2022 paper 1 will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 PM while paper 2 will be conducted from 3 to 4 PM.

Check the exam day guidelines