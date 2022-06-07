Gujrat Crime: Heroin worth Rs 250 crore seized in Gujarat

Large stocks of drugs have been seized from a creek in the coastal area of ​​Gujarat's Kutch district. Police have seized heroin worth Rs 250 crore in the bags. Gujarat ATS informed about this on Monday.

Border security forces and police seized 49 bags near Jakhau on Sunday. The ATS also clarified that the heroin was thrown by Pakistani smugglers. The Coast Guard and the ATS had earlier on May 30 arrested seven Pakistani nationals from the Arabian Sea across the Indian border.

Gujarat ATS Deputy Superintendent of Police BP Rosia said the boat's captain, Mohammad Akram, had thrown two bags into the sea as the Coast Guard approached the ship following a tip-off from drug traffickers planning to smuggle drugs into Gujarat. The Coast Guard and the ATS arrested seven people on May 30, including a Pakistani boat, Al Noman.

Meanwhile, 49 bags seized by the ATS contained about 50 kg of heroin. Each of these packets weighed about 1 kg. The international market value of the heroin is Rs 250 crore, he said.