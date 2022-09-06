Gunfight breaks out at J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 6 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Poshkreeri area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. As security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, which was retaliated.

