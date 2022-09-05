Gunfight breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Sep 5 An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Baskuchan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area and cordoned it off. At this, the hiding terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

