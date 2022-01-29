Gunfight breaks out at Pulwama in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 29 An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Naira area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Saturday.

"Encounter has started at Naira area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

