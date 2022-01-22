Gunfight underway in Kashmir's Shopian
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2022 02:15 PM2022-01-22T14:15:04+5:302022-01-22T14:25:07+5:30
Srinagar, Jan 22 A gunfight is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.
A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
