Gunfight underway in Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 22 A gunfight is underway between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

