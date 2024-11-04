Gunfire Erupts Outside Raipur Central Jail: Youth Injured in Rivalry Shooting (Watch Video)

Published: November 4, 2024 02:49 PM

Gunfire Erupts Outside Raipur Central Jail: Youth Injured in Rivalry Shooting (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident outside Raipur Central Jail, gunfire erupted, leaving a youth injured. The shooting, which occurred late yesterday, was reportedly motivated by an ongoing rivalry. Witnesses described a scene of chaos as shots rang out, prompting bystanders to flee in panic.

The assailant, who remains unidentified, fled the scene immediately after the shooting. Local authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the suspect and understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.he injured youth was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries.
 

Tags :GunfireChattisgarhRaipurJail authority