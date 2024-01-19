Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief, Gets 50-Day Parole

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 50-day parole on Friday, January 19. Singh, who is currently lodged in Sunaria prison in Rohtak district of Haryana, was convicted in 2021 for plotting to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda manager, along with four others.

He was also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. In 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two followers. Earlier, he was let out on a 21-day parole in November 2023. Notably, he had been granted parole three times last year.

Under the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicted prisoners may be granted regular parole, reported India Today News. However, those convicted of multiple murders or under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are not eligible for parole.