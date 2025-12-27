Guru Gobind Singh remains embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice, says PM Modi on Parkash Utsav

New Delhi, Dec 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the nation in paying tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the sacred occasion of his Parkash Utsav, remembering the tenth Sikh Guru’s unparalleled courage, sacrifice and commitment to truth and justice.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted how Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life and teachings continue to inspire generations to stand for righteousness and protect human dignity.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, “On the sacred Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we bow in reverence to him. He remains an embodiment of courage, compassion and sacrifice. His life and teachings inspire us to stand for truth, justice, righteousness, and to protect human dignity. Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s vision continues to guide generations towards service and selfless duty. Here are pictures from my visit to the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib earlier this year, where I also had Darshan of the Holy Jore Sahib of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and Mata Sahib Kaur Ji.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid rich tributes to the Sikh Guru, recalling his supreme sacrifices for faith, humanity and justice.

In his post on X (loosely translated into English from Hindi), Shah said, “Heartfelt greetings on the Parkash Parv of the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. A symbol of struggle against injustice, resistance to oppression and protection of humanity, Guru Gobind Singh Ji made the supreme sacrifice of his four sons, Mata Gujri Ji, and his own life for religion and culture. Such unparalleled sacrifice in human history earned him the title ‘Sarvansdani’. Through the establishment of the Khalsa Panth, Guru Sahib strengthened Sikhism as a powerful pillar of service as well as defence, and his Panj Pyare became symbols of protection of human society across the country.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also extended his wishes, saying on X, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and his thoughts will continue to inspire for centuries. Today, on the occasion of his Prakash Purb, we bow to him a million times.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined other leaders in remembering the Guru’s legacy of valour and sacrifice.

In his message on X, he said, “On the sacred birth anniversary of the great saint and religious warrior, the embodiment of courage and sacrifice, the founder of the Khalsa Panth, the Tenth Master Father Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, we offer him millions of salutations. Your struggle against injustice and unrighteousness, and the message of safeguarding religion, inspires all humanity to remain steadfast on the path of truth, loyalty, and fearlessness.”

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, born in 1666, played a pivotal role in shaping Sikh identity and values. The founder of the Khalsa Panth, he emphasised equality, bravery and selfless service, inspiring followers to stand against tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to resonate across generations, reinforcing ideals of sacrifice, faith and service to humanity.

The Parkash Utsav is marked across the country with prayers, kirtans and tributes, an enduring legacy of one of India’s greatest spiritual and moral leaders.

